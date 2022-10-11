APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

The first week of October has come and gone. Monday after devotions and exercises, residents played bingo, and later enjoyed violin music. Tuesday after devotions and exercises, a minister came in an provided a Reflections church service, we tested our bible knowledge at bible trivia, and played games. Wednesday was a day for baking cookies, sharing jokes, working on work sheets, enjoying the outside weather, and playing brain games. Thursday was a great day for a fall drive, trips outside, and story times. Friday, we took an armchair travel to some of our nation’s great national parks, from Yellowstone, to Yosemite, to the great Smoky mountains.

Spiced Pumpkin Cookies

INGREDIENTS

• 3 cups all-purpose flour, spooned into measuring cup and leveled-off with back edge of knife

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• ½ teaspoon salt

• 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

• 1 teaspoon ground ginger

• ¾ teaspoon ground nutmeg

• ¾ teaspoon ground cloves

• 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

• 1 cup granulated sugar

• 1 cup packed light brown sugar

• 2 large eggs

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1¼ cups canned pumpkin purée (from one 15-ounce can, though you'll have some left over)

• 2-3 tablespoons turbinado (or demerara) sugar

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Arrange oven racks in upper and middle thirds and preheat oven to 350°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves. Set aside.

3. In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat the butter with the granulated sugar and brown sugar until light and fluffy, a few minutes. Scrape down the bowl, then beat in the eggs one at a time. Beat in the vanilla and pumpkin puree. The mixture will look somewhat curdled at this point -- that's okay. Scrape down the bowl, then mix in the flour mixture on low speed. Scoop the dough by heaping tablespoons (it's easiest to use a 1½ tablespoon ice cream scoop) onto the prepared baking sheets. Sprinkle cookies evenly with turbinado sugar and bake for 18 to 20 minutes, rotating pans midway through, until puffed and slightly browned around the edges. Remove from the oven and let rest for a few minutes on the baking sheets, then transfer with a spatula to a wire rack. These cookies are best enjoyed warm out of the oven, or on the same day.

4. Freezer-Friendly Instructions: The Cookie Dough can be Frozen for up to 3 Months: Roll the dough into balls, let set on a baking sheet in the freezer, then place in a sealable bag and press out as much air as possible. Bake as needed directly from the freezer. (Allow 1 to 2 minutes longer in the oven.) To Freeze After Baking: Let the cookies cool completely and store in an airtight container separating layers with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Before serving, remove the cookies from the container and let them come to room temperature.