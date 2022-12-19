APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

The week started out with an Ugly Sweater day. Staff and residents had fun showing off their own unique takes on ugly Christmas sweaters. Monday continued with piano music, bible trivia, bingo, and an evening of carolers. Tuesday morning after devotions and exercises, residents enjoyed a reflections church service. Tuesday afternoon after a shopping trip to Target, residents enjoyed the musical talents of a young group from Eureka High School, who formed a street band. Wednesday, we played games, worked on crafts, and enjoyed Pizza Hut pizza. Thursday was our monthly birthday party, followed by bingo, and an evening of cookies and stories. Friday morning was a day of music with a sing-a-long of Christmas carols in the morning and piano music in the afternoon. Sprinkle in making Christmas candy and treats, games, and walks throughout the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka to look at the many Christmas displays.