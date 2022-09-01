APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

The last Monday in August residents took advantage of the beautiful weather to relax outside and reminisce, while others relaxed indoors and tried their hands at making play dough models. Monday afternoon residents tried their hands at coloring with a couple of them talking about how they hadn’t had time to color in years. Family members joined us for a few games of Bingo as well. Tuesday morning after a couple sets of devotions and a few exercises residents then gathered and reflected on a story of time gone by. Tuesday afternoon had some ball fun, bible trivia, and other games. Wednesday morning residents enjoyed a beautiful excursion to the courtyard for some trivia while others had fun making sugar cookies. A few residents were going to try their hands at fishing in the tank that had been set-up and stocked with fish, only to discover an unknown masked bandit had made off with the fish! Wednesday afternoon residents enjoyed another instalment of the American Heritage series. And that evening they listened to the Eureka AC church services over the intercom. Thursday was the fish fry for residents and staff as well as a bus drive and a guess the mystery item game. Friday morning residents tried to guess an object with only five clues, enjoyed some popcorn and hot chocolate as well as rounded out the evening with singers from the Washington Young Group.