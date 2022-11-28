APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

Happy Thanksgiving from everyone here at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
Best Spinach Dip Ever
Prep Time: 15 mins
Additional Time: 6 hrs
Total Time: 6 hrs 15 mins
Servings: 6
Directions
Step 1
Mix sour cream, mayonnaise, spinach, water chestnuts, and dry leek soup together in a medium bowl. Chill in the refrigerator 6 hours, or overnight.
Step 2
Slice off the top of the sourdough round and pull out the soft interior, leaving a sturdy bread bowl. Fill with spinach mixture. Tear removed bread chunks into pieces for dipping.