APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

Happy Thanksgiving from everyone here at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

Best Spinach Dip Ever

Prep Time: 15 mins

Additional Time: 6 hrs

Total Time: 6 hrs 15 mins

Servings: 6

Directions

Step 1

Mix sour cream, mayonnaise, spinach, water chestnuts, and dry leek soup together in a medium bowl. Chill in the refrigerator 6 hours, or overnight.

Step 2

Slice off the top of the sourdough round and pull out the soft interior, leaving a sturdy bread bowl. Fill with spinach mixture. Tear removed bread chunks into pieces for dipping.

