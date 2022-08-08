APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

August started with some work in the garden here at the apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. Residents watched over their cherry tomato plants in the courtyard this week as the tomatoes turned from green on Monday to bright orange and eatable on Friday. After a Monday morning of exercises, devotions, and gardening, residents relaxed in the afternoon with a few games of bingo, some seashell hunting and a few brain teasers. Tuesday residents reflected on the Word of God with Marshal Hienold during a Reflections Church service in the morning. The afternoon of Tuesday was filled with games, trivia, and physical activity. Wednesday residents worked on making carrot cake, peeling and shredding carrots was hard work, but well worth the effort according to the residents enjoying their carrot cake for an afternoon snack. Wednesday also saw lots of residents taking advantage of the beautiful summer weather. Also, that afternoon residents screened the Hallmark Gold Crown movie In Love and In War, a true-life story about strength of character and true love in war torn Italy during WWII. Thursday morning some resident choose to go for a ride through the country searching for sunflower fields and reminiscing about local history, while others worked on weaving their own unique yarn flower creations. Then in the afternoon they relaxed to the musical talents of Kathy leman who came and played the piano. A few residents managed to also squeeze in some rounds of fast paced Rummy Cube. Friday the activity room was filled to overflowing with residents and family listening to hymns on the accordion. That afternoon residents compared éclair ice cream bars and caramel filled ice cream cones. The results were inconclusive so we decided to have another taste testing the following week.