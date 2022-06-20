APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

The June’s first week of real heat hit, but it didn’t keep the residents from getting out and enjoying the summer. Our first big event of the week came in the form of a visit from our friends at WOOF (We offer our friends) Therapy. The dogs had residents smiling and sharing stories of their own pasts. It is amazing how the unconditional love that animals show can work to bring out the joy in us. Thank you to the volunteers of WOOF Therapy for brightening the lives of our residents. Also, this past week we hosted our Father’s Day Lunch, despite the heat we chose to eat outside so that a guest could be invited for each guy. Residents and guests had a wonderful time eating at the fish fry. They listened to Doug Martin preform a combination of hymns and “guy songs” from years gone by. Thank you to Duane Blunier for frying up the fish or chicken options. To add to the enjoyment of the week we also got to relax to wonderful piano music. And to help beat the heat we relaxed with some ice cream(we ate it inside so we weren’t just drinking it by the end of the activity.).