APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

The past week for the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka has been a real treat. We celebrated National Nursing Home week with a Carnival Theme. Residents and staff ate carnival food and enjoyed some carnival themed activities. Monday started out the week with a visit from the Eureka Teamsters 4-H Club stopping by with their animals. Goats, a sheep, bunnies, chickens, a turkey, kittens, and Guinee pigs. The residents loved seeing the animals and learning about the kid’s efforts to care for them. Though we did count the kittens twice to make sure they all made it back home. Tuesday the special events include a wonderful balloon twisting show by Doug from the Unique Twist. Doug made flowers, kittens, alligators, dogs, teddy bears, and even a monkey in a tree. His 30 years of experience really showed through he had the residents laughing and joking. And then for a sweet or salty treat Swanee Pretzel truck came with soft jumbo pretzels for residents, staff, and families. Wednesday residents and staff enjoyed a meal including nachos, funnel cake fries, corn dogs and lemonade or ice tea. And that afternoon Wendy demonstrated how-to put-on clown make-up for the residents and shared some of her hilarious jokes. The residents also took the time to try out a couple carnival games such as ring toss and a knock down game. Thursday, we celebrated with Aunt Em’s popcorn and a variety show. The show included an accordion, a ukulele, a bass trumpet, and a clarinet along with a few clean carnival themed jokes and stories. Friday wrapped up with the residents practicing their hands at “face” painting. And the day wrapped up with Uncle Bob’s ice cream for residents, staff, and visitors. Also, this week staff received a carnival themed gift box including treats from local vendors. Yogurt covered pretzels from Braker’s Market, smore pops from Mauree’s Candy Shop, caramel corn from Holland’s, and a gift certificate for ice cream from Uncle Bob’s to name a few things. Overall it was a very busy and fun filled week for all involved.