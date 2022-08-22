APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

Monday started out with exercises, devotions, and gardening in the courtyard. Residents took the time to plant a few fall seeds and to enjoy cherry tomatoes from their tomato plants. Then that afternoon they painted scenes, played some active games, and a few rounds of bingo. Monday night the Congerville Apostolic Christian Church Singers came and sang in the courtyard with the residents. Tuesday morning began with devotions and a few exercises and came to a close with a reflections church service led by Curt Rassi. Tuesday afternoon residents tested their knowledge of the bible at Bible trivia and then met for resident council. Tuesday night residents and their family members gathered in the courtyard to enjoy a Concert by Living Water. Their music had residents clapping and singing along. Wednesday morning saw visits from the local priest for individual presidents, cooking up some scotch-a-roos, and spending time in the courtyards. Wednesday afternoon we continued our screening of the American heritage film series with Unearthing America’s Christian Foundation Part 2. Then Wednesday evening residents turned on their intercoms in their rooms and listened to the church service from the Eureka Apostolic Christian Church. Thursday started out with our routine exercises and devotions along with some residents going on a drive around Eureka and the surrounding country, and other residents trying their hands at flower arranging. Thursday afternoon residents enjoyed some games on the patio while others relaxed inside and learned about historical events that happened in history around this day. From floods that are thought to of been the worst in recorded history, to power outages, to a quadriplegic man completing a 5-continent swim, and Iraq having temperatures up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, the week of August 18th certainly has seen its share of historic events. Thursday evening residents relaxed to the musical talents of violin players. Friday morning included trivia and discussion groups. And Friday ended with S’mores around the campfire and the Washington AC Young Group singing.

Pumpkin spice cinnamon rolls

1 1/2 c. whole milk

1/2 c. vegetable oil

1/2 c. sugar

1 package (2 1/4 Teaspoons) active dry yeast

1 c. pumpkin puree

5 c. all-purpose flour, divided, plus more for rolling dough

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/4 tsp. ground ginger

1/2 tsp. baking soda

3/4 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

FOR THE FILLING:

1/2 c. salted butter, melted

1/2 c. granulated sugar

1/2 c. brown sugar

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp. ground ginger

3/4 c. finely chopped pecans

FOR THE FROSTING:

8 oz. cream cheese, at room temperature

1/2 lb. powdered sugar

2 tbsp. whole milk, plus additional as needed

2 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

Dash of salt

1/2 tsp. maple extract, optional

1/4 c. finely chopped pecans

Directions

1. For the dough: In a large saucepan, combine the whole milk, vegetable oil, and granulated sugar. Heat until hot but not boiling, between 105 - 115 degrees, then remove the pan from the stove. Sprinkle the yeast over the surface of the liquid and allow to sit until foamy, about 5 minutes. Stir in the pumpkin puree until combined.

2. In a large bowl, combine 4 cups of flour with the cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. Sprinkle it into the saucepan and stir until it just comes together. Cover the saucepan with a dish towel and set in a warm, draft-free place for 1 hour.

3. After 1 hour, the mixture should be very puffy and at least doubled in size. Stir in the remaining 1 cup of flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt until totally combined.

4. Make the rolls: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease two, 9-inch round baking dishes or pie pans.

5. Turn out dough onto a well-floured surface and press it into a rectangular shape. If it is overly sticky, sprinkle generously with additional flour until it's easier to handle. Flour a rolling pin and roll the dough into a large rectangle about 12 inches by 24 inches.

6. For the filling: Drizzle the melted butter over the dough and smear it all over the surface with your fingers. Mix together the granulated sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. Sprinkle this all over the buttered surface of the dough. Sprinkle with the chopped pecans.

7. Starting at the top, use a "typewriter" motion to roll the dough toward you into a large log. Roll it tightly as you go so the rolls with be nice and neat. When it's all rolled, pinch the seam closed and turn the roll over so that the seam is facing down.

8. Slice 1 1/2 -inch thick slices and place them in the greased pans (8 rolls in each pan). Cover with plastic wrap and allow them to rise for 30 minutes. Bake for 25 minutes or until nice and golden brown on top and around the edges.

9. For the frosting: While the rolls are baking, making the frosting by combining the cream cheese, powdered sugar and milk in the bowl of an electric mixer. Beat smooth until fluffy. Add the butter, salt and maple extract, if using, and beat until combined.

10. Ice rolls the second they come out of the oven. Sprinkle chopped pecans over the frosting, then allow them to sit for 15 minutes before serving.