April shower, definitely brought May flowers. Things are green and blooming around the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. And as Mother’s Day approached, more and more flowers were blooming inside. Monday residents, enjoyed violin music. Tuesday started out with a Reflections church service, and ended with a screening of episode 6 of Jack Londo’s Call of the Wild tv series. Sprinkle in crafts, bingo, bible trivia, exercises, and devotions and it was a pretty full day. Wednesday included some rummy cube and cookies and stories. While Thursday residents relaxed to the sounds of piano playing and later that day learned about the history of Mother’s Day. Friday was a very busy day with the Ladies Luncheon where residents learned about the language of flowers. From the watchfulness that is violets to the Good-bye, thank you for a lovely time that is sweet pea, it was interesting to study about the different meanings of flowers. We also learned about some flowers you may not want to send someone, such as Tansies as their meaning is a declaration of war or hostile thoughts. Then to end to week residents relaxed and munched on their latest creation during cooking club. For the first week in May it started out chilly and rainy, but it sure did blossom into some fun.