APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

The week before Christmas started out with a bible study and music on the Baby Grand. Tuesday morning kicked off with our usually devotions and exercises, followed by a church service, bible trivia, singers in the evening, and games throughout the day. Wednesday was our Christmas Dinner/Party. Residents and guests sat down to a wonderful meal of baked ham, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and gravy, a dinner roll, and Christmas cookies. Santa and Mrs. Claus dropped in for a bit and passed out candy and greeted everyone. Then after the meal residents opened gifts that staff had purchased for them. It was a day filled with the joys of loved ones and a reminder that we celebrate Christmas because it represents Jesus’s birth. Thursday, we hunkered down to see what the predicted storm held and enjoyed music, cookie decorating, and more. Friday involved a few rounds of Christmas bingo and carolers.