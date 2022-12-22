APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

The week before Christmas started out with a bible study and music on the Baby Grand. Tuesday morning kicked off with our usually devotions and exercises, followed by a church service, bible trivia, singers in the evening, and games throughout the day. Wednesday was our Christmas Dinner/Party. Residents and guests sat down to a wonderful meal of baked ham, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and gravy, a dinner roll, and Christmas cookies. Santa and Mrs. Claus dropped in for a bit and passed out candy and greeted everyone. Then after the meal residents opened gifts that staff had purchased for them. It was a day filled with the joys of loved ones and a reminder that we celebrate Christmas because it represents Jesus’s birth. Thursday, we hunkered down to see what the predicted storm held and enjoyed music, cookie decorating, and more. Friday involved a few rounds of Christmas bingo and carolers.
Sweet, Salty, Spicy Party Nuts
Ingredients
cooking spray
1 cup untoasted walnut halves
1 cup untoasted pecan halves
1 cup unsalted, dry roasted almonds
1 cup unsalted, dry roasted cashews
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
¼ teaspoon ground cumin
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
½ cup white sugar
¼ cup water
1 tablespoon butter
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and lightly coat with cooking spray.
Combine walnuts, pecans, almonds, and cashews in a large bowl. Add salt, black pepper, cumin, and cayenne; toss to coat.
Heat sugar, water, and butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook until butter is melted and sugar is dissolved, about 1 minute. Slowly pour butter mixture over nuts and stir to coat.
Transfer nuts to the prepared baking sheet and spread into a single layer.
Bake nuts in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. Stir nuts to coat with warm syrup; spread out in a single layer. Return to the oven and bake until nuts are sticky and roasted, about 6 minutes. Allow to cool before serving.