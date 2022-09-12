APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

The week began with Labor Day and a dive into professions that are going away with time. From log drivers to ice cutters and switch board operators it was fascinating to look back at those professions that have been disappearing. One resident shared how their father had been so upset with them when they were younger as they choose to become a nurse instead of a switch board operator. Oh, how right the resident was. Tuesday after devotions, exercises, and reflections in the morning, residents relaxed in the evening with the CGRE singers singing some of their favorite hymns. Wednesday residents relished the beautiful weather outside with an outdoor church service put on by Princeville AC Church. Some residents also tried out a muffin recipe using bran flakes. Thursday we headed out to Braker’s Market and perused their fall goodies and did some shopping. Then that evening residents enjoyed the musical talents of local violin players. Friday while some residents had fun painting mini pumpkins others savored the joy of listening to Organ music. Then after an afternoon snack of fresh popped popcorn and hot chocolate the evening rounded out with a performance by the Congerville AC Faith Singers. Mixed in throughout the week were games, devotions, exercises, trivia, balloon games, crafts and more.