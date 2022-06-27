APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

The past week at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka has been a busy one. From music on the baby grand, bible study, bingo, and singers in the courtyard, all that on just Monday. Tuesday had low key piano music for those who prefer calmer programs, residents worked on making hanging firework crafts, and finished up the movie Carousel. Wednesday included more games of bingo, a popcorn snack and chat time, and reading from Ann of Green Gables. Thursday included a drive around Washington, the monthly birthday party, a viewing of the patriotic movie Red Big Fire Truck, and more. Friday rounded out the week with Organ music, ice cream in the courtyard, brain games, and reminisce. Overall it was a busy and fun week. Residents enjoyed being able to get outside for short periods as the temperatures started to cool off.