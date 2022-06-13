APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

The first full week of June has come and gone. For the residents and staff of the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka it has been a week for enjoying nature. Between our frequent visits outside, bird watching, puppy visit, flower arranging, and getting ready for a staff outdoor get together, it has been a week of enjoying nature and all God has provided. Our courtyards have seen a lot of use over the past weeks. With the rocking chairs and patio furniture often occupied after meals. The flowers are blooming including the water lilies in the koi pond. Residents have been relaxing next to the koi pond and water fall watching the bright orange fish dart in and out of lily leaves. And our outdoor maintenance man, Jesse, has been continuously mowing the massive grounds each chance he gets. With a campus of XX acres to keep mowed and cared for it is a constant job. But with the help of all of our maintenance men and many wonderful volunteers, the residents are able to go out and enjoy some truly beautiful scenery. Residents also got to meet Marshal the black lab when his caregiver Taylor brought him in. Marshall shared a lot of joy with the residents and was wonderfully well behaved. Thank you to both Marshal and Taylor for coming in. A cardinal has been spotted around the Home, and he even did a dance for some when he spotted his own reflection in a window and tried to show “the other” cardinal who was in charge. With the courtyards full of beautiful flowers staff and residents have been helping the flowers to make their ways into the Home to add pops of color. Andy, Director of Environmental Services, has been hard at work as usual around the Home as well as working to setup for an outdoor Family Recreation Day for staff and their loved ones. What a glorious spring week it has been for the residents and staff at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.