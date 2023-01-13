APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

The second week in January started out with our men’s coffee group meeting for donuts and cookies, a winter spelling bee, and singers from the Eureka and Congerville Apostolic Christian Faith Young Group. Tuesday, after devotions and exercises, we had a church service. Then in the afternoon was bible trivia, bingo, and an evening visit from the CGRE singers. Wednesday the catholic priest came and did individual visits, we learned about events that occurred on January 11th throughout history, worked on some cooking and games. Thursday residents enjoyed some cookies and stories, played some rounds of bingo, and Connie with the Eureka Library stopped by with their outreach program and delivered books for the residents. Thursday night staff got together for a Winter Social. They played ping pong, visited, worked on a couple crafts, and enjoyed some very good food. Friday residents relaxed with some organ music, helped decorate for our Winter Wonderland week the following week, colored, and enjoyed some singers in the evening.
Sausage Hashbrown Breakfast Casserole
Ingredients
cooking spray
2 pounds bulk spicy breakfast sausage
2 pounds frozen hash brown potatoes
2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
1 (7 ounce) can green chile peppers (Optional)
8 large eggs
2 cups milk
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
½ teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon garlic powder
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
Cook and stir sausage in a hot skillet over medium heat until crumbly and no longer pink, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease, and transfer sausage to a bowl.
Add hash browns to the skillet; cook in the residual grease, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Remove from the heat.
Transfer hash browns to the prepared baking dish and spread in an even layer across the bottom. Sprinkle cooked sausage over top, then layer with Cheddar cheese and chile peppers.
Whisk milk, eggs, salt, pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder together in a bowl. Pour over hash brown mixture.
Bake casserole, uncovered, in the preheated oven until bubbly and the top is golden brown, 35 to 40 minutes.