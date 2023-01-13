APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA NEWS

The second week in January started out with our men’s coffee group meeting for donuts and cookies, a winter spelling bee, and singers from the Eureka and Congerville Apostolic Christian Faith Young Group. Tuesday, after devotions and exercises, we had a church service. Then in the afternoon was bible trivia, bingo, and an evening visit from the CGRE singers. Wednesday the catholic priest came and did individual visits, we learned about events that occurred on January 11th throughout history, worked on some cooking and games. Thursday residents enjoyed some cookies and stories, played some rounds of bingo, and Connie with the Eureka Library stopped by with their outreach program and delivered books for the residents. Thursday night staff got together for a Winter Social. They played ping pong, visited, worked on a couple crafts, and enjoyed some very good food. Friday residents relaxed with some organ music, helped decorate for our Winter Wonderland week the following week, colored, and enjoyed some singers in the evening.