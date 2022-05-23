Annual fundraiser race to be held

EUREKA-Save the date for June 4, as the 5th Annual Nate Hoffman Memorial Melanoma Adventure Race will be held. This event will take place at the Eureka Lake Park and Pavilion. A little background about this event: organizers wanted to honor Nate’s memory and help others in the fight against melanoma skin cancer. This race raises funds to support AIM at Melanoma.

The past few years AIM has set up tissue banks around the world to help facilitate research and find the correct immunotherapy to cure this deadly form of skin cancer.

The Urgency of melanoma research is supported by the following facts:

• 250 people are diagnosed with melanoma every day.

• The percentage of people who develop melanoma has more than doubled in the past 30 years.

• Melanoma is the 2nd most common cancer in men ages 20-39.

• Melanoma is the 3rd most common cancer in women ages 20-39.

• Approximately 400 new cases of pediatric melanoma will be diagnosed this year.

AIM at Melanoma is the largest global foundation dedicated to fighting melanoma. Our mission is to find successful treatments, and ultimately, the cure for melanoma, and to improve the lives of those it affects. AIM manages and funds global, collaborative, high-impact research initiatives; provides support for patients, family members, and caregivers; and raises awareness of preventative measures - all to end melanoma in our lifetime.

You can learn more about our efforts at AIMatMelanoma.org.

Fortunately, the group has had tremendous community support for this event each year. In the past few years they have had many local business sponsors, up to 95 participants in the race and 45 plus volunteers the day of the race.

This will be their 5th year for the race. The course for the race is mainly at the Eureka lake park. Format for the course is similar to a Sprint Tri-Athlon; Bike-Kayak-Swim. There is a kid’s route and an adult route. We have also added a fun walk this year for those who do not want to race the full course. The adult route is a 10 mile bike, 1 mile kayak and 5k trail run. The kid’s race is a 3 mile bike, 1/4 mile kayak and 1 mile run. The fun walk is 1 mile on the new paved trail at beautiful Eureka Lake.

New this year, we will have 2 local dermatologists on site performing free skin checks. Come out to get your free skin check, cheer on the racers, participate in the race and join us for the after party. The after party is open to the public; we will have a meal, band and a beer truck. This will be a fun filled afternoon for all ages.

Sponsors for this year’s race are: Yoder Oil Inc., VIVO , Abbvie , Central Illinois Dermatology , G.A. Rich & Sons, Inc., RK Custom Builders, Inc., Schrock Repair, Inc., Hoerr Construction, Inc., Lawnscapes , Lighthouse Buick GMC , Perfusion Solution, Inc., North Shore Boat and Board Rentals, Nick DeBolt from Deer Creek, Sugar Hill Archery Club, Klaus and Sons Plumbing and Dusty Cawley and the Band.

You can check out their race page at: https://support.aimatmelanoma.org/event/nate-hoffman-memorial-melanoma-adventure-race/e387438 or email race coordinator Jennifer Hoffman at jenatem@msn.com.

