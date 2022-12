STREATOR — Jerrilyn Zavada and Scott Novak of Streator are engaged.

The wedding is set for March 25, 2023 at St. Michael the Archangel in Streator.

The bride's parents are Janet and the late James Zavada of Streator. The groom's parents are Mike and Sandy Novak of Streator.

Jerrilyn formerly lived in Bloomington-Normal and worked at State Farm Insurance and Easter Seals' Timber Pointe Outdoor Center.