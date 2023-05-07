Womack-Curtis

BLOOMINGTON — Victoria Womack and Ryan Curtis, of Bloomington were married on Nov. 15, 2022 at the Miller Park Pavilion in Bloomington.

The bride's parents are Pamela and Charles Womack of Bloomington. The groom's parents are Roebrt and William Curtis of Bloomington.

The flower girl was Mama (Pitbull) and the ring bearer was Ziggy (Yorkie).

The reception also took place at the Miller Park Pavilion.

The couple honeymooned in a private log cabin in the Smokey Mountains in Gatlinburg, TN.

The couple currently resides in Bloomington.