Wieting-Pekar

CHICAGO — Madalon Wieting and Chase Pekar of Chicago were married at 2 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington. 

The bride's parents are Molly and Mike Wieting of Bloomington. The groom's parents are Donna and Paul Pekar of Palm Springs, CA.

The bride's attendants were Anna Merkle, matron of honor; Ali Hays, Laura Timoney, Sarah Myss, Mary Poletti, Jenna Willke and Megan Pekar were bridesmaids. The groom's attendants were Spencer Pekar, best man; Joe Stacho, Ryan Timoney, Justin Kaszuba, Jim Nowak, Chris Hansen and Garrett Merkle were groomsmen.

The wedding reception took place at the Bloomington Country Club. The couple honeymooned in Hawaii.

The bride has a masters degree in social work and is a social worker at Rush Hospital. The groom has a law degree and is a lawyer at Sherwood Law Group.

The bride is originally from Bloomington.

