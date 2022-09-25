 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Sullivan-Edwards

Sullivan-Edwards

CHICAGO — Sophia Sullivan and Jason Edwards of Chicago were married at 4 p.m. on June 18, 2022 at Powel Crosley Estate in Sarasota, FL. 

The bride's parents are Dwight and Debbie Sullivan, of Venice, FL. The groom's parents are Bill and Diane Edwards of Bloomington, IL. 

The bride's attendants were Meagan Leonard, Maid of Honor; Natalie Hicks, Emily Eddy and Tosha Parish. The groom's attendants were Chad Edwards, brother and Best Man; Josh Becker, brother-in-law; Ryan McCroskey; and Mark Maceish.

The reception took place at the Powel Crosley Estate. The couple honeymooned in Portugal. 

The bride has a PhD from Northwestern University and is the Vice President of Data Science at Integra Credit. The groom has a Bachelor of Science from Illinois State University and is the Director of Software Development at Riskconnect Inc.

The couple resides in Chicago. 

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Names

Vera Jane Kangley — 7-pound, 1.9-ounce daughter of Coleman and Tiffany Kangley of Minonk, born Sept. 7, 2022. Siblings: Braelynn Kangley, 3. G…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News