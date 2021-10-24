 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Suarez-Sams

Suarez-Sams

BLOOMINGTON — Lady Suarez and Brett Sams of Bloomington were married at 4 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2021 at Ewing Manor in Bloomington.

The bride's parents are Nelly and Arze Suarez, both of Bloomington. The groom's parents are Fred Sams, of Toulon and the late Mrs. Sams, Dorothy Joan Sams, formerly of Colchester. 

The bride's attendants were Amanda Ackerberg, maid of honor; Amy Bondo, Carly Raymond and Amari Kearney were bridesmaids. The groom's attendants were Vincent Serritella, best man; Daniel Cox, Andre Raymond and Sidney Gilliam were groomsmen.

The couple plans to take trips to Dubai and Maldives. 

The bride has a Bachelors Degree in International Business from Illinois State University and works as an account specialist at Wex Health. The groom is a private business owner and works at Bridgestone/Firestone.

The couple currently resides in Bloomington.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

50th for Kenny, Karen Robinson

50th for Kenny, Karen Robinson

PONTIAC — Kenny and Karen Robinson of Pontiac will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a trip planned for a later date.

60th for Michael and Jean Barkoviak

60th for Michael and Jean Barkoviak

BLOOMINGTON — Michael and Jean Barkoviak celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a vow renewal at St. Mary's Church in Bloomington on O…

90th birthday for Loretta Steil

90th birthday for Loretta Steil

NORMAL — Loretta Steil, formerly Loretta Alexander and Loretta Jarvis, of Normal will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 1-30…

50th for Henry, Kathy Armstrong

50th for Henry, Kathy Armstrong

EL PASO — Henry and Kathy Armstrong of El Paso will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards and well wishes can be …

50th for Timothy, Marjorie Simmons

50th for Timothy, Marjorie Simmons

BLOOMINGTON — Marjorie and Timothy Simmons of Bloomington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a two week trip to their winter home …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News