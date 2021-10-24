Suarez-Sams

BLOOMINGTON — Lady Suarez and Brett Sams of Bloomington were married at 4 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2021 at Ewing Manor in Bloomington.

The bride's parents are Nelly and Arze Suarez, both of Bloomington. The groom's parents are Fred Sams, of Toulon and the late Mrs. Sams, Dorothy Joan Sams, formerly of Colchester.

The bride's attendants were Amanda Ackerberg, maid of honor; Amy Bondo, Carly Raymond and Amari Kearney were bridesmaids. The groom's attendants were Vincent Serritella, best man; Daniel Cox, Andre Raymond and Sidney Gilliam were groomsmen.

The couple plans to take trips to Dubai and Maldives.

The bride has a Bachelors Degree in International Business from Illinois State University and works as an account specialist at Wex Health. The groom is a private business owner and works at Bridgestone/Firestone.

The couple currently resides in Bloomington.