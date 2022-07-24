Scatena-Amissah

BURLINGTON, New Jersey — Laura Scatena and Manfred Amissah of Burlington, NJ were married on April 30, 2022, at Medford Lakes, NJ.

The bride's parents are Sheila and Ted Scatena of Bloomington. The groom's parents are Christabel Amoa and Joseph Amissah of Columbus, OH.

The bride's attendant was Ann Marie Scatena, who was the Maid of Honor. The groom's attendant was Steven Reya, who was the Best Man.

The bride is an environmental scientist at the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. The groom is an environmental engineer at the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

The bride was born in Normal, IL and raised in the Bloomington-Normal area.