Russell-Montanez

HOUSTON, Texas — Emily Russell and Joshua Montanez of Houston, TX were married on Nov. 6, 2021 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Houston.

The bride's parents are Dr. Robert and Mrs. Lisa Russell of Bloomington. The groom's parents are Mr. Jose and Mrs. Ada Montanez of San Antonio, TX.

The bride's attendants were Natalie Russell, maid of honor; Hannah Russell, maid of honor; Rebecca Matlock, Melissa Jung and Julia D'Agostini were bridesmaids. The groom's attendants were Jacob Montanez, best man; Jeremy Montanez, Christopher Russell, Lance Douglas and Rahul Jain were groomsmen.

The ushers were Rigo Lopez and Joe Benyi.

The wedding reception took place at The Houston Club in Houston. The couple honeymooned in Zion National Park.

The bride has a Bachelor of journalism from the University of Missouri and works as a Public & Government Affairs Advisor at Exxon Mobil Corporation. The groom has a Bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and works as a senior product development engineer at Schlumberger.

The couple currently resides in Houston. The bride's hometown is Bloomington.