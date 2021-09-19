Perry-Frey

BLOOMINGTON — Paige Perry and Logan Frey of Bloomington were married on Sept. 19, 2020 at the Crestwicke Country Club in Bloomington.

The bride's parents are Stephanie and Joseph Newcomer of Bloomington; and Roger Perry of Collinsville. She is the daughter of Stephanie Newcomer and step-daughter of Joseph Newcomer, MD. The groom's parents are Stephanie and James Frey of Cypress, Texas. The bride's attendants were Kate Perry, Laine Perry, Kate Newcomer and Maddie Newcomer. The groom's attendants were Jordan Frey and Jack Newcomer.

The wedding reception took place at Crestwicke Country Club. The couple honeymooned in Denver, Colorado.

The bride has a Masters Degree in Network and Security Management from Illinois State University and is a Software Developer for State Farm. The groom has a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Illinois State University and is a Medical Sales Representative for Smith and Nephew.

The couple currently resides in Frisco, Texas.