Perry-Bishop

ATLANTA, Georgia — Katherine Perry and Reid Bishop of Atlanta, GA will be married at 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, at Sky Mountain in Asheville, NC.

The bride's parents are Stephanie and Joseph Newcomer of Bloomington, and Roger Perry of Collinsville. She is the daughter of Stephanie Newcomer and step-daughter of Joseph Newcomer, MD.

The groom's parents are Deborah and Brad Bishop, of Clermont, FL.

The reception will take place at Sky Mountain, Asheville, NC.

The bride has a bachelor's degree from the University of Alabama and works as a software engineer with Calloquy, PBC.

The groom has a bachelor's degree from Ball State University and works as an Application Manager at OTR Solutions.

Katherine was raised in Bloomington-Normal and graduated from Normal Community High School. Her mother, Stephanie, still resides in Bloomington.