Perry-Bishop

ATLANTA, Georgia — Katherine Perry and Reid Bishop of Atlanta, GA were married at 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2022 at Sky Mountain in Asheville, NC.

The bride's parents are Stephanie and Joseph Newcomer of Bloomington, and Roger Perry of Collinsville. She is the daughter of Stephanie Newcomer and step-daughter of Joseph Newcomer, MD.

The groom's parents are Deborah and Brad Bishop, of Clermont, FL.

The reception took place at Sky Mountain, Asheville, NC. The couple honeymooned in Hawaii.

The bride has a bachelor's degree from the University of Alabama and works as a software engineer with Calloquy, PBC.

The groom has a bachelor's degree from Ball State University and works as an Application Manager at OTR Solutions.

The couple currently resides in Atlanta, GA.