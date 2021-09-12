 Skip to main content
Orden-Hoss

NORMAL — Kaitlyn Orden and Daniel Hoss of Normal, were married at 3 p.m. on July 24, 2021 at the Evelyn Chapel in Bloomington.

The bride's parents are Steve and Dawn Orden of Crest Hill. The groom's parents are Eric and Terri Hoss of Bloomington.

The bride's attendants were Emily Orden, Maid of Honor; Jessica Orden, Allie Clink, Jessica DeVos and Emily Hartzell were bridesmaids. The groom's attendants were Chris Hoss, Best Man; Alejandro Gonzalez, Mike Shuray, Christian Felleti and Sandro Vazquez were groomsmen. Alex Hoss and Tyler Hoss were ushers.

The wedding reception took place at the Crestwicke Country Club in Bloomington.

The couple honeymooned in Waikki Beach, Hawaii. 

