Newcomer-Barnes

NEW YORK CITY, New York — Katelyn Newcomer and Matthew Barnes, of New York City, N.Y. were married at 5 p.m. on June 25, 2022 at Bedell Cellars in Cutchogue, NY.

The bride's parents are Joseph and Stephanie Newcomer of Bloomington. She is the daughter of Joseph Newcomer, MD and stepdaughter of Stephanie Newcomer.

The groom's parents are Debra Barnes of Manorville, NY; and Scott and Jill Barnes, of Palm Harbor, FL.

The reception also took place at the Bedell Cellars in Cutchogue, NY. The couple honeymooned in Italy.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in marketing and management from North Central College in Naperville and works as the Director of Buying and PLanning with Hatch Collection.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in Security and Risk Analysis from Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA. He works as a Cyber Threat Resiliency Managing Consultant with Ernst & Young.

The couple currently resides in New York City, NY.