Roselyn Eileen Bell — 7-pound, 15-ounce daughter of Glen Austin and Holly Bell of Hopedale, born Sept. 14, 2021. Siblings: Duane Albert Bell. Grandparents: Greg and Julie Tarter, Hopedale; Jane Huskisson; and TJ and Teri Bell, Olin, Iowa. Great-grandparents: Richard Tarter, Bloomington; Joyce Tarter-Bickhaus, Hopedale; Thomas Sr. and Louis Bell; Glen and Sheri Bunge. The middle name comes from a special care taker of Holly, Lois Eileen Lillibridge (deceased) and Louis Eileen Bell, great-grandmother.