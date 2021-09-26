 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

New Names

Roselyn Eileen Bell — 7-pound, 15-ounce daughter of Glen Austin and Holly Bell of Hopedale, born Sept. 14, 2021. Siblings: Duane Albert Bell. Grandparents: Greg and Julie Tarter, Hopedale; Jane Huskisson; and TJ and Teri Bell, Olin, Iowa. Great-grandparents: Richard Tarter, Bloomington; Joyce Tarter-Bickhaus, Hopedale; Thomas Sr. and Louis Bell; Glen and Sheri Bunge. The middle name comes from a special care taker of Holly, Lois Eileen Lillibridge (deceased) and Louis Eileen Bell, great-grandmother.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Perry-Frey

Perry-Frey

BLOOMINGTON — Paige Perry and Logan Frey of Bloomington were married on Sept. 19, 2020 at the Crestwicke Country Club in Bloomington.

Orden-Hoss

Orden-Hoss

NORMAL — Kaitlyn Orden and Daniel Hoss of Normal, were married at 3 p.m. on July 24, 2021 at the Evelyn Chapel in Bloomington.

60th for Bob, Patty Yoder

60th for Bob, Patty Yoder

DANVERS — Bob and Patty Yoder of Danvers will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News