Roselyn Eileen Bell — 7-pound, 15-ounce daughter of Glen Austin and Holly Bell of Hopedale, born Sept. 14, 2021. Siblings: Duane Albert Bell. Grandparents: Greg and Julie Tarter, Hopedale; Jane Huskisson; and TJ and Teri Bell, Olin, Iowa. Great-grandparents: Richard Tarter, Bloomington; Joyce Tarter-Bickhaus, Hopedale; Thomas Sr. and Louis Bell; Glen and Sheri Bunge. The middle name comes from a special care taker of Holly, Lois Eileen Lillibridge (deceased) and Louis Eileen Bell, great-grandmother.
New Names
Stephen James Hunt and Storm Keyana Hollingsworth, both of Normal.
BLOOMINGTON — Paige Perry and Logan Frey of Bloomington were married on Sept. 19, 2020 at the Crestwicke Country Club in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON — Patricia Spelios of Bloomington will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family dinner.
FAIRBURY — Duane and Margaret Haney of Fairbury celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Kurtis Michael Anthony Wallin and Rebecca Dawn Janet Thomas, both of Bloomington.
NORMAL — Theresa P. Andrew of Normal will celebrate her 100th birthday with family and friends, and a card shower. Cards may be sent to: c/o H…
Matthew Roy Swearingen and Jaci Nicole Forsythe, both of Hanna City.
NORMAL — Kaitlyn Orden and Daniel Hoss of Normal, were married at 3 p.m. on July 24, 2021 at the Evelyn Chapel in Bloomington.
DANVERS — Bob and Patty Yoder of Danvers will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.