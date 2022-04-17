Miles Cannon Coppenbarger —7-pound, 8-ounce son of Jason and Sarah Coppenbarger of Bloomington, born March 29, 2022. Grandparents: Michael and Susan Randall, White Hall, IL; Ron and Hoa Coppenbarger of Normal. Great-grandparents: Judy Woolfolk, Scottville, IL; Gary and Carol Simpkins, Heyworth, IL; Carol Randall, White Hall, IL; and Anh Tran, Sydney, Australia.