 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

New Names

Miles Cannon Coppenbarger —7-pound, 8-ounce son of Jason and Sarah Coppenbarger of Bloomington, born March 29, 2022. Grandparents: Michael and Susan Randall, White Hall, IL; Ron and Hoa Coppenbarger of Normal. Great-grandparents: Judy Woolfolk, Scottville, IL; Gary and Carol Simpkins, Heyworth, IL; Carol Randall, White Hall, IL; and Anh Tran, Sydney, Australia. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Johnson-Gooding

Johnson-Gooding

BLOOMINGTON — Jennifer Johnson, of Nashville, Tennessee and Bill Gooding, of Atlanta, Georgia are engaged.

100th birthday for Bernadine Vogel

100th birthday for Bernadine Vogel

BLOOMINGTON — Bernadine M. Vogel of Bloomington will celebrate her 100th birthday with a private celebration and card shower. Cards may be sen…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News