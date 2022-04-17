Miles Cannon Coppenbarger —7-pound, 8-ounce son of Jason and Sarah Coppenbarger of Bloomington, born March 29, 2022. Grandparents: Michael and Susan Randall, White Hall, IL; Ron and Hoa Coppenbarger of Normal. Great-grandparents: Judy Woolfolk, Scottville, IL; Gary and Carol Simpkins, Heyworth, IL; Carol Randall, White Hall, IL; and Anh Tran, Sydney, Australia.
New Names
BLOOMINGTON — Ruth F. Ivy of Bloomington will celebrate her 100th birthday.
BLOOMINGTON — Jennifer Johnson, of Nashville, Tennessee and Bill Gooding, of Atlanta, Georgia are engaged.
NORMAL — William "Bill" Weber of Normal celebrated his 97th birthday on April 5, 2022. Please help celebrate his milestone with a card shower.…
BLOOMINGTON — Bernadine M. Vogel of Bloomington will celebrate her 100th birthday with a private celebration and card shower. Cards may be sen…
TOWANDA — Carol and Charles Gose, Jr. of Towanda will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.
Justin Lee Teichmann and Shauntia Joann Damm, both of Hudson.
BLOOMINGTON — Bill E. and Jacqueline "Kaye" (Hoskins) Schwiderski of Bloomington celebrated their 65th anniversary on March 28.
NORMAL — Bill and Mary Rustemeyer of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.