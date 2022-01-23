Adonis Irving Smith — 7-pound, 13-ounce son of Antoine Smith and Gabriella Lerche of Bloomington, born Jan. 7, 2022. Siblings: Maliq Givens, 13; Artize Gant, 10; Antoine Smith Jr., 9; Amarion Smith, 9; and Avion Smith, 4.
New Names
