New Names

Adonis Irving Smith — 7-pound, 13-ounce son of Antoine Smith and Gabriella Lerche of Bloomington, born Jan. 7, 2022. Siblings: Maliq Givens, 13; Artize Gant, 10; Antoine Smith Jr., 9; Amarion Smith, 9; and Avion Smith, 4. 

