Thomas Lee Elder — 7-pound, 10-ounce son of Taren and Taylor Elder of Normal, born Aug. 9, 2023. Grandparents: Patrick Gilbert and Lori Jackson, Chebanese; Thomas and Tara Elder, Stillman Valley. Great-grandparents: Ernest and Anita Turner, Rockford; Susan and Terry Elder, Auburndale, FL; Rick Allsen, Edgemont, AR; and Adrienne Granger, Charleston, SC. Thomas Lee shares his paternal grandfather's first name and shared middle named of both grandfathers.
New Names
