Holly Mary Kay Kosur — 9-pound daughter of James and Heather Marie Kosur of El Paso, born March 12, 2022. Siblings: Aven Kosur, 10; Jet Kosur, 7; Noelle Kosur, 4. Grandparents: Mary Kay Kosur, El Paso and the late Mark Kosur; and Jean Silverman, Louisiana. The baby is named after her maternal grandmother.