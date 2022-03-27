 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Names

Holly Mary Kay Kosur — 9-pound daughter of James and Heather Marie Kosur of El Paso, born March 12, 2022. Siblings: Aven Kosur, 10; Jet Kosur, 7; Noelle Kosur, 4. Grandparents: Mary Kay Kosur, El Paso and the late Mark Kosur; and Jean Silverman, Louisiana. The baby is named after her maternal grandmother.

