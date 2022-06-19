 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Names

Sophia Jo Ehrstein — 8-pound, 9-ounce daughter of Matthew and Emily Ehrstein of Bloomington, born June 13, 2022. Siblings: Kaitlin Ehrstein, 6; and Hannah Ehrstein, 3. Grandparents: Joe and Patsy Byrnes of Mount Horeb, WI; Fred and Joan Ehrstein of Valparaiso, IN. Great-grandparents: Betty Ehrstein of Valparaiso, IN.

