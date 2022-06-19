Sophia Jo Ehrstein — 8-pound, 9-ounce daughter of Matthew and Emily Ehrstein of Bloomington, born June 13, 2022. Siblings: Kaitlin Ehrstein, 6; and Hannah Ehrstein, 3. Grandparents: Joe and Patsy Byrnes of Mount Horeb, WI; Fred and Joan Ehrstein of Valparaiso, IN. Great-grandparents: Betty Ehrstein of Valparaiso, IN.
New Names
Related to this story
Most Popular
BLOOMINGTON — Ardell A. Walle of Bloomington will celebrate her 101st birthday with a card shower and several family dinners. Cards may be sen…
TOWANDA — Steve and Ruth Kurtenbach of Towanda will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a celebration at the Rice Farm with family.