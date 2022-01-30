 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Names

Grayson Gene Gerard — 6-pound, 5-ounce son of Raymond and Alyssa Gerard of Normal, born Jan. 19, 2022. Siblings: Jameson, 3. Grandparents: Keith and Pamela Kabureck, Bloomington; Ray and Joni Gerard, Bloomington. Great-grandparents: Tom and Mona Siurek, Frankfort; Sarah Steinhardt, Belleville; Ann Gerard, Rockville, MD; and Theresa Heinemann, Santa Clara, CA. The middle name "Gene" comes from the middle name of both maternal grandfather and great-grandfather.

