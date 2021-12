Fiona Violet Cross — 9-pound, 10-ounce daughter of Nicholas and Janelle Cross of Bloomington, born Dec. 18, 2021. Sibling: Georgina Rose Cross, 5. Grandparents: Brian and Constance Harland, Bloomington; Graham and Jaime Cross, York, PA; Vivien Johnson, Essex, England; Anita Anderson (deceased), London, England. Great-grandparents: James Cross, Cumbria, England; and Jane Baudino, Springfield. Fiona was given her middle name, Violet, after one of her paternal great-grandmothers.