New Names

Violet René Cusey — 7-pound, 12-ounce, daughter of Vincent and Leighann Cusey of Wapella, born Aug. 17, 2022. Grandparents: Kurt and Jean Meyer, Riverhead, NY; Kathy and Bill Huber, Pinellas Park, FL; Michelle and Eldon Cusey, Wapella.

Mae Ellen Sweitzer — 7-pound, 3.2 ounce, daughter of Ryan and Emily Sweitzer of Pontiac, born Aug. 8, 2022. Siblings: Nora Marie Sweitzer, 9; Wilson Earl Sweitzer, 6; and Otis Robert Sweitzer, 2. Grandparents: Robert and Bernadette Meiner, Pontiac; Judy Sweitzer, Pontiac; and Eric Sweitzer, Bloomington. Great-grandparents: Glen and Dolores Meiner, Pontiac; and Connie Sweitzer, Pontiac. The baby girl was named after multiple great-grandmothers.

