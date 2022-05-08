Roma Brooke Hughes — 7 pound, 6.5 ounce daughter of Matthew and Janae Hughes of LeRoy, born April 19, 2022. Grandparents: William and Juanita Kaeb, Arrowsmith; and June Hughes, Fairbury.
New Names
Congratulations to the newlyweds!
Tari Renner and Melinda Diane Sparks, both of Bloomington.
DOWNS — Ralph and Kathy Bustle of Downs celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
NORMAL — Arthur and Delma Wilkinson of Normal will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with family dinners in Missouri and Normal.
BLOOMINGTON — Lawrence Layten of Bloomington will celebrate his 98th birthday.
BLOOMINGTON — Jennifer Johnson, of Nashville, Tennessee and Bill Gooding, of Atlanta, Georgia are engaged.