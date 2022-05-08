 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

New Names

Roma Brooke Hughes — 7 pound, 6.5 ounce daughter of Matthew and Janae Hughes of LeRoy, born April 19, 2022. Grandparents: William and Juanita Kaeb, Arrowsmith; and June Hughes, Fairbury.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Johnson-Gooding

Johnson-Gooding

BLOOMINGTON — Jennifer Johnson, of Nashville, Tennessee and Bill Gooding, of Atlanta, Georgia are engaged.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News