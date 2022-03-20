 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

New Names

Martha Jean Kinskey — 7-pound, 11-ounce daughter of Aaron and Anna Kinskey of Champaign, born Feb. 11, 2022. Siblings: Francis Gregory Kinskey, 2. Grandparents: Clarisse and the late Dr. Jonathan Slater, Bloomington; Kristin Carlson and Todd Kinskey, Cincinnati, OH. Great-grandparents: Jean and Barry Carlson, Portsmouth, OH. The baby is middle-named for her maternal great-grandmother, the late Jean Ketcham, of Hamilton and for her paternal great-grandmother, Jean Carlson. The baby's mother Anna is a former resident of Bloomington.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Names

Charlette Judith Renee Brewer — 7-pound, 10-ounce daughter of William and Gabrielle Brewer of Gibson City, born Feb. 26, 2022. Siblings: Kolte…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News