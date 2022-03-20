Martha Jean Kinskey — 7-pound, 11-ounce daughter of Aaron and Anna Kinskey of Champaign, born Feb. 11, 2022. Siblings: Francis Gregory Kinskey, 2. Grandparents: Clarisse and the late Dr. Jonathan Slater, Bloomington; Kristin Carlson and Todd Kinskey, Cincinnati, OH. Great-grandparents: Jean and Barry Carlson, Portsmouth, OH. The baby is middle-named for her maternal great-grandmother, the late Jean Ketcham, of Hamilton and for her paternal great-grandmother, Jean Carlson. The baby's mother Anna is a former resident of Bloomington.