New Names

Maryn Arlene Moss — 8-pound, 5-ounce daughter of Zachary Moss and Brooke Cochran of Atlanta born Dec. 23, 2021. Grandparents: Tracy Cochran (Clifford Miller), Bloomington; Kelly Cochran, Bloomington; Judy Moss, Downs; and Mark Moss, LeRoy. Great-grandparents: Donnadene Agnes Givens and Alyce Joyce Carver. Maryn's middle name honors both maternal and paternal grandmother's middle name of Arlene. The mother is formerly of Bloomington and the father is formerly of Downs.

Fiona Violet Cross — 9-pound, 10-ounce daughter of Nicholas and Janelle Cross of Bloomington, born Dec. 18, 2021. Sibling: Georgina Rose Cross…

HOUSTON, Texas — Emily Russell and Joshua Montanez of Houston, TX were married on Nov. 6, 2021 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Houston. 

50th for Bill, Joyce Glasscock

BLOOMINGTON — Bill and Joyce Glasscock of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a party in the summer.

MINIER — Rick and Cathy Cross of Minier will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a brunch at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with fami…

BLOOMINGTON — Dave and Rita Houchin of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.

