Maryn Arlene Moss — 8-pound, 5-ounce daughter of Zachary Moss and Brooke Cochran of Atlanta born Dec. 23, 2021. Grandparents: Tracy Cochran (Clifford Miller), Bloomington; Kelly Cochran, Bloomington; Judy Moss, Downs; and Mark Moss, LeRoy. Great-grandparents: Donnadene Agnes Givens and Alyce Joyce Carver. Maryn's middle name honors both maternal and paternal grandmother's middle name of Arlene. The mother is formerly of Bloomington and the father is formerly of Downs.