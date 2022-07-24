Charles Richard Ahrens Jr. — 7-pound, 12-ounce, son of Charles Richard and Zhanna Ahrens of Bloomington, born July 12, 2022. Siblings: Lucille Rose Ahrens, 22 months. Grandparents: Mykola and Liudmyla Honchar, Cherkasy, Ukraine; Arthur Charles Ahrens, deceased; and Mary Lucille Ahrens, Bloomington. The baby boy is named after his father, who was named after his father and uncle.