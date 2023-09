Amelia Lynn and Harper Lee Shallenberger — 4-pound, 12-ounce and 5 pound and 2-ounce twin daughters of Preston and Kelly Shallenberger, of Morton born July 25, 2023. Grandparents: Kim Maples, Creve Coeur; Dean Bruner, Peoria; Doug and Debbei Shallenberger, Pekin. Great-grandparents: Mercedes Inman, Bloomington; Linda and Nick Randitsas, Washington. The girls' middle names come from the parents mother's middle names.