New Names

Lyla Fatima Ludwig-Mela — 6-pound, 12-ounce daughter of Robert Wesley Ludwig and Sasha Fatima Mela of Denver, CO, born December 2022. Grandparents: Shaheena Mela and Shadid Mela, Denver, CO; Anita McDAniel, Ellsworth; and Michael Ludwig (late), Normal. Lyla shares her mother's middle name. Wes was born and raised in Normal and graduated from Normal Community High School in 2013.

