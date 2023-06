Gracelyn Lee Allison — 5-pound, 15-ounce daughter of Cory Allison and Tosha Haas of Chenoa, born June 2, 2023. Siblings: Nicolas, 12;. Grandparents: Jenny Goodman, Lexington; Tammy Allison, California; and Bruce Allison, Clinton, AR. Great-grandparents: Linda Holdaway, Lexington; and Pat Herd, Kenosha, WI. The baby's middle name is after her late grandfather Richard Lee Smith, Jr.