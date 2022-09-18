Vera Jane Kangley — 7-pound, 1.9-ounce daughter of Coleman and Tiffany Kangley of Minonk, born Sept. 7, 2022. Siblings: Braelynn Kangley, 3. Grandparents: David Seal, Chenoa; Rhonda and John Warren, Pontiac; and the late Dawn Kangley, formerly of El Paso. Great-grandparents: Ronald and Beverly Viet, Dumont, IA; Jack and Mary Kangley, Hampton, IA; and Ann Black, Pontiac. The baby is named after her later maternal great-grandmother, Patricia Jane.
New Names
