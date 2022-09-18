 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

New Names

Vera Jane Kangley — 7-pound, 1.9-ounce daughter of Coleman and Tiffany Kangley of Minonk, born Sept. 7, 2022. Siblings: Braelynn Kangley, 3. Grandparents: David Seal, Chenoa; Rhonda and John Warren, Pontiac; and the late Dawn Kangley, formerly of El Paso. Great-grandparents: Ronald and Beverly Viet, Dumont, IA; Jack and Mary Kangley, Hampton, IA; and Ann Black, Pontiac. The baby is named after her later maternal great-grandmother, Patricia Jane. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

60th for George and Jeanie Wendt

60th for George and Jeanie Wendt

BLOOMINGTON — George and Jeanie Wendt of Bloomington will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary by pursuing their active lives together.

50th for Joseph and Susan Bandy

50th for Joseph and Susan Bandy

LEROY — Joseph and Susan Bandy of Leroy will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 2-5 p.m. at E…

New Names

Violet René Cusey — 7-pound, 12-ounce, daughter of Vincent and Leighann Cusey of Wapella, born Aug. 17, 2022. Grandparents: Kurt and Jean Meye…

40th for Larry and Maureen Lyons

40th for Larry and Maureen Lyons

NORMAL — Larry and Maureen Lyons of Normal will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary by spending time on the golf course, traveling with f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News