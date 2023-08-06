London Catherine Hamilton — 8-pound, 3-ounce daughter of Clayton and Brooke Hamilton of Bloomington, born July 29, 2023. Grandparents: Wendy and Cole Dooley, LeRoy; Kim and Jay Hamilton, Bloomington; and the late Lori McMullen, Bloomington. Great-grandparents: Toni and Gary Young, Bloomington; Robert and Mary Dooley, Bloomington; Ellen and Hugh Flangan, Hudson; Sharon and Dee Hamilton, Heyworth; Steve McMullen and the late Joy McMullen, Temecula, CA; and Marta and Jeff Hogan, De Land.