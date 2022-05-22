Rylee Faith Rowett — 7-pound, 3.9-ounce daughter of Eric John and Faith Helen Rowett of Bloomington, born May 13, 2022. Siblings: Sydney Brovont, 24; Elise Brovont, 20; Brenden Brovont, 18; and Kinslee Rowett, 1. Grandparents: Hank and Terri Ratliff, East Leroy, MI; Walt and Carolyn Haroff, Battle Creek, MI; Karen Rowett, St. Clair, MO. The "Lee" comes from her grandmother and great-grandmother. Her middle name "Faith" is after her mom.