Rylee Faith Rowett — 7-pound, 3.9-ounce daughter of Eric John and Faith Helen Rowett of Bloomington, born May 13, 2022. Siblings: Sydney Brovont, 24; Elise Brovont, 20; Brenden Brovont, 18; and Kinslee Rowett, 1. Grandparents: Hank and Terri Ratliff, East Leroy, MI; Walt and Carolyn Haroff, Battle Creek, MI; Karen Rowett, St. Clair, MO. The "Lee" comes from her grandmother and great-grandmother. Her middle name "Faith" is after her mom.
New Names
NORMAL — Jeffrey and Marilyn Kneiss of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner on May 15.
NORMAL — Tim and Joelyn Kelly of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a celebration with family and friends on May 22.
LINCOLN — Ron and Vicky Klokkenga of Lincoln will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an African cruise at a later date.
NORMAL — Marjorie E. (Fulton) Johnson of Normal will celebrate her 100th birthday.
BLOOMINGTON — Lawrence Layten of Bloomington will celebrate his 98th birthday.
PONTIAC — Charles and Joyce Grotevant of Pontiac will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at a later date. The coupl…