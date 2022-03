Charlette Judith Renee Brewer — 7-pound, 10-ounce daughter of William and Gabrielle Brewer of Gibson City, born Feb. 26, 2022. Siblings: Kolten Brewer, 4. Grandparents: Cindy and Jody (deceased) Howard, Knoxville; Ben and Kim Brewer, Gibson City. Great-grandparents: John and Sue Flinner, Victoria; Judith Brewer, Bloomington. The middle name Judith comes from her great-grandmother and her middle name Renee comes from mom's best friend.