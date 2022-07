Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

Clay Joshua Nelson Damkoehler and Leslie Anne Ravencroft, both of Bloomington.

Kyle Robert Boyer and Chelsea Anne Marie Kuehner, both of Normal.

Christopher Jordan Carroll and Shatia La'Teya Ann Durham, both of Greenwood, IN.

Adam Barry Cichanski, of Menomonee Falls, WI and Kayley Doralee Pyne, of Milwaukee, WI.

Caleb Mark Penney, of Wheaton and Melissa Elizabeth Schill, of Bloomington.

Evan Thompson Skidmore and Hannah Elizabeth Abbey, both of Bloomington.

Chance Christopher Bukowski and Shelby Lynne Miller, both of East Peoria.

Daniel Andrew Henry and Austin Roger Fogle, both of Bloomington.

Winfred Walker Shepard and Jacqueline Denise McMullen, both of Bloomington.

Robert Richard Stanfield and Megan Ann Spaniol, both of Bloomington.

Cameron Michael Kaye and Kathryn Mary Lorenz, both of Birmingham, AL.

Christian John Stokely and Kelsey Marie Hinshaw, both of Denver, CO.

Devon Robert Hill and Abigail Ruth Stahl, both of Chicago.

Brandon Franklin Betts and Payton Marie Franklin, both of Bloomington.

Kyle Andrew Kwasny and Brynn Kyleakin Helm, both of Iowa City, IA.