Marriage licenses

Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

Benjamin Adam Webb and Leslie Marie Romagnoli, both of Bloomington.

Matthew Michael Winkler and Toryn Ryan Davis, both of Chicago. 

Eric Martin Wilks and Dana ReNee' Nuppenau, both of Bloomington.

Conrad Harrison Jordan Wallin and Kelsey Kay Leach, both El Paso.

Travis Justin Hull and Jessica Danielle Calhoon, both of Bloomington.

Sarah Lea Anne Rod and Heather Elaine Atkinson, both of Bloomington.

Jared Mikeal Britt and Michelle Ann Kasprzak, both of Normal. 

Benjamin Stephen Light, of Tremont and Katy Sue Beutel, of Morton.

Craig Allen Kearns and Victoria Jean Wylie, both of Lincoln. 

Jacob James Long and Connie Jo Hoskins, both of Bloomington.

Daniel Joseph Ray, of Bloomington and Amanda Joy Sims, of Towanda.

Matthew Howard Davis and Bethaney Pfenning, both of Chenoa.

