Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

Gulshan Dileep Raghani, of Bloomington and Tulsi Dayal Chandwani, of Nashua, NH.

Bryce Allen Lane, of Fairfield and Dalton Kristina Jones, of El Paso.

Austin Alan Wilkins and Maria Rose Schumacher, both of Secor.

Jarred Wesley Shifflet and Kayla Sueann Lane, both of Bloomington.

Thomas Matthew Simmons and Jennifer Lea Rusk, both of Chillicothe.

David Ray McNeely and Ali Renee Elias, both of Lexington.

Steven James Meiner and Gayle Christine Jones, both of Bloomington.

Patrick Chaning Marsh and Alexandra Rae Knight, both of Clinton.

Lacie J. Pearl Robbins-Musgrave and Sabrina Nicole Durbin, both of Arrowsmith.

Sarin B. Patel and Artiben D. Patel, both of Normal.

Tyler William Bennet, of Normal and Madison Kelly Tromp, of Minier.

Matthew David Anderson and Rebecca Renee Lane, both of Lexington.

Matthew Scott Sanders and Savanah Hailey Crull, both of Bloomington.

Rodger Edwin Leinard and Sarah Joann Prater, both of Bloomington.